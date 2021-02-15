Game Report on Northern Guilford-Morehead Boys Basketball:NG hits the Century Mark with Hodge(29), Elliot(23), Whitley(17) and Helms(13) adding to the 100 point night/NG Nighthawks now (13-0) on the season!!!

Posted by Press Release on February 15, 2021 at 11:19 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Final:Northern Guilford 102, Morehead 63

Northern: 38,15,19,30= 102
Morehead: 21, 8,30, 4=  63

Northern
N Hodge: 29
M Elliot: 23
N Whitley: 17
J Helms: 13
B Vail: 8
O Griffith: 5
B Evans: 3
V Bolyard: 2
S Wenger: 2

Morehead
L Lynn: 19
H Friese: 14
S McLaughlin: 11
L Carter: 10
M Smith: 4
G Moore: 3
M Hall: 2

Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top