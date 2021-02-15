Game Report on Northern Guilford-Morehead Boys Basketball:NG hits the Century Mark with Hodge(29), Elliot(23), Whitley(17) and Helms(13) adding to the 100 point night/NG Nighthawks now (13-0) on the season!!!
Final:Northern Guilford 102, Morehead 63
Northern: 38,15,19,30= 102 Morehead: 21, 8,30, 4= 63
Northern
N Hodge: 29
M Elliot: 23
N Whitley: 17
J Helms: 13
B Vail: 8
O Griffith: 5
B Evans: 3
V Bolyard: 2
S Wenger: 2
Morehead
L Lynn: 19
H Friese: 14
S McLaughlin: 11
L Carter: 10
M Smith: 4
G Moore: 3
M Hall: 2
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball
