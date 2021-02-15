Game Report on Page-Grimsley Boys Basketball:Page Pirates take over First Place in the Metro 4-A Conference/Ellis, Conner and Scovens make key points in Page win over Whirlies
Final from the Mac Morris Gym, on the Page High School campus….
Page 68, Grimsley 57
Page(11-2)/Grimsley(8-2)
End of 1st Q:Page 20, Grimsley 19…Halftime:Page 34, Grimsley 27…End of 3rd Q:Page 48, Grimsley 40…Final:Page 68, Grimsley 57
Page scoring:Jaden Ellis 22 points, Zion Conner 13 points, Josh Scovens 12 points, Tyler McIntyre 9 points, Darryl Phifer 6 points, Devontay Deloatch 4 points, Mike Maxwell 2 points…
Grimsley scoring:Daniel Cooper 18 points, Tyler Albright 18 points, Jayden Wadlington 12 points, Travis Shaw 5 points, Alex Taylor 4 points….
