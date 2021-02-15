Game Report on Page-Grimsley Girls Basketball:Big Senior Night for Page Pirates’ Girls Basketball Team

Page 63, Grimsley 28

Page- (7-6,4-3)- Candice Williams 18, Reagan Maynard 13, Kirah Lineberry 13, Leilla Hamoud 4, Hattie Sloyan 4, Ellie Jones 4, Anna Schmedes 3, Sutton Sherrill 2, Amiya Martin 2

Grimsley(7-6,2-5)- Jordan Britt 13, Destoine Tisdale 5, Nadia VonReichbauer 7, Avery Knapp 3

Pirates were led by freshman Candice Williams 18 points, while Reagan Maynard and Kirah Lineberry each scored 13. Anna Schmedes had 8 rebounds and 8 assists while senior Meredith Fennie had 5 steals. Freshman Hattie Sloyan also had 8 rebounds to go with 4 points.

Grimsley was led by Jordan Britt’s 13 points.

Page wraps up the regular season at Ragsdale at 6:00 on Wednesday.

Seniors for Page:

Reagan Maynard

Amiya Martin

Leilla Hamoud

Meredith Fennie

Ellie Jones

Courtesy of Page coach Ed Johnson…