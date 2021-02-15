Game Report on Ragsdale-High Point Central Girls Basketball:Maros paces Ragsdale on Monday and now we see RHS Tigers in the thick of the Metro 4-A Conference Race

Posted by Press Release on February 15, 2021

Final Score: Ragsdale 53 (10-2) HP Central 43 (1-11)

1st quarter: Ragsdale 14 HPC 0, Half: Ragsdale 26 HPC 8, 3rd quarter: Ragsdale 47 HPC 18

Ragsdale: Kat Maros 12, Christian Atwater 9, Alyssa Bradford 7, Erin Mackie 5, Mya Patrick 5, Mackenzie Cabiness 4, Moriah Simmons 3, Victoria Boddie 2, Krupa Patel 2, Amaya Simon 2, Nicole Tarver 2

HP Central: J Mitchell 17, A Krassnik 9, J Shannon 7, H Coleman 6, K Cochran 4

Courtesy of Ragsdale girls assistant coach Cliff Jackson

