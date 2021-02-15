Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-Matthews Christian JV Boys Basketball:SLA Knights headed to the State Tournament with Martin, Johnson, Dalton, Carver and McCorkle out in front

Shining Light hosts Matthews Christian for a spot in the NCCSA State Championship. The Knights get it done with balanced scoring and stifling defense. Cayden Martin leads the Knights with 15 points while teammates Joshua Johnson scores 14 and Jacques Dalton added 12. Shining Light will play in the NCCSA 1A JV State Tournament this Friday at 3:30.

JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL MATTHEWS CHRISTIAN 10 3 6 9 28 SHINING LIGHT 17 8 14 14 53

MATTHEWS CHRISTIAN – CALEB LOTT 8, MARK KIRYAK 6, TJ STOKELY 5, ALEX YOUNG 4, MELIKT BEHAILU 3, TYLER TSUNG 2

SHINING LIGHT (14-6/3-1) – CAYDEN MARTIN 15, JOSHUA JOHNSON 14, JACQUES DALTON 12, CCYNSERE CARVER 8, MICAH MCCORKLE 4

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy