Game Report on Smith-Mount Tabor Boys Basketball from Friday night:Mount Tabor claims Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Championship

Mount Tabor wrapped up its second straight Piedmont-Triad 3-A Conference championship and an automatic berth into the NCHSAA 3-A state tournament after pulling away in the second half for a 51-41 win against visiting Greensboro Smith.

NayShaun Hale led Smith (8-4, 5-3) with 17 points. The Golden Eagles will finish their regular Tuesday night against Western Guilford.

Hale: 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

“It got away from us in the third quarter and that was us being young and inexperienced and losing control of who we are and what we do. We’ve been playing super-hard and I’m super proud of them because we lost a lot from last year and we’ve come a long way. These guys have been giving us great effort all season.”— Coach Derrick Partee, Smith

Smith ;11 ;10 ;7 ;13 ;— ;41 Mount Tabor ;13 ;9 ;16 ;13 ;— ;51

Smith: NayShaun Hale 17, Collins 5, Partee 3, Fritts 1, Lattimore 2, Gilbert 1, Hines 4, Goods 2

Mount Tabor: Daniel Fulp 19, Finley Simmons 11, Jashawn Torrence 10, Viola 2, Peterkin 3, Banks 4, Fernanders 2