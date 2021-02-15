Greensboro College’ Alexis Chase Named USA South Women’s Soccer Athlete of the Week

ROME, Ga.—-Greensboro College Women’s Soccer senior Alexis Chase (Wendell, N.C./Corinth Holders) was announced as this week’s USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) Athlete of the Week announced by the conference earlier today.

Chase completed a week where the Pride claimed a 2-0 Saturday victory over William Peace to open their Spring 2021 regular season last Saturday afternoon. Chase played a part in both goals for the Pride Saturday afternoon. Greensboro finally broke through a scoreless contest in the 73rd minute as the Pride earned their second corner kick of the second half. Chase placed the ball off the corner kick into the central area of the 18-yard box where teammate Angela Niles headed the ball into the upper right-hand corner of the net to put the Pride ahead.

Chase would shine on her own minutes later when she earned an insurance goal for the Pride in the 79th minute. Chase received the ball at midfield off a change of possession and won the half-field sprint into the 18-yard box. She then fired the ball into the upper right-hand corner of the net from 15 yards away to put the Pride ahead and seal the win.

The senior has amassed 31-career goals, which stands seventh in school history, and 72-career points, standing ninth in program history. Chase has also spent time as one of the first two members of Greensboro’s new women’s wrestling team, debuting in collegiate competition before the start of this season for the women’s soccer team. The senior was also part of the 2018 squad that finished the season 17-1 overall and unbeaten in regular-season USA South Play.

Chase and the Pride return to the pitch Sunday, traveling to North Carolina Wesleyan College for a 2 p.m. USA South contest.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director