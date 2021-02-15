Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy/Greensboro College) Claims USA South Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week Honors

ROME, Ga.—Greyson Collins (Greensboro, N.C./Caldwell Academy) was announced as this week’s USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week announced by the conference earlier today.

The junior was key to the Pride’s 82-65 victory over Methodist at Hanes Gym Friday afternoon, posting 21 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Collins scored five of the first seven points for the Pride to open the contest. Collins had a pivotal stretch while the Monarchs attempted to cut the Pride’s lead beginning at the 14:57 mark where he began a stretch of scoring six of the next ten Greensboro points over the next 4:27 of the period. The Pride’s lead stayed at five points as a result. Collins polished his Friday-afternoon effort with four-straight made free throws down the stretch, finishing seven-for-seven at the foul line. He also shot six-for-14 from the field, two-for-six from three-point range.

Collins posted his eleventh effort over 20 points this season in Sunday’s 70-65 loss at Methodist. Collins’ 23 points came on an afternoon where he amassed his first double-double of his career, adding eleven rebounds while also earning five assists. Collins pulled down five offensive rebounds that he converted into two field goals. Collins’ eleven rebounds are a career-high and the first career contest where he posted a double-digit rebounding effort. The guard’s five assists also ties a career-high.

Collins currently sits fourth in the USA South in points per game (20.5), while posting 4.5 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per contest. He set his scoring career-high on January 31 against William Peace when he posted a 33-point effort.

After his first USA South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honor of the season, Collins and the Pride take the court to begin their home-and-home USA South regular-season series finale Friday at 4:30 p.m. when they travel to Averett for the first of two games with the Cougars.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director