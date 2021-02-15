Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy) Posts Double-double as Greensboro College Comeback Falls Short at Methodist

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Greyson Collins (Greensboro, N.C/Caldwell Academy) posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds as the Pride dropped a Sunday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest to Methodist University, 70-65.

Both sides traded the lead over the first six minutes of action, but then Methodist gained momentum at the 12:15 mark of the period off a J’Quan Deal layup to give Methodist a six-point advantage. The Pride (5-11, 2-6 USA South) kept the Methodist advantage in single digits until the 6:44 mark when the Monarchs posted a ten-point lead. The Methodist lead grew as large as 15 points in the period, but the Pride chopped the deficit down to nine at the 1:46 mark of the period when Matthew Brown drove to the basket and made a layup. Methodist answered on the next possession, taking a 41-30 lead into halftime.

Brown and Collins teamed up to score the Pride’s first five points of the second half 2:33 into the period as the Pride slashed the deficit down to six points. After a Methodist field goal, Bradley Pierce connected on a three-point shot, sending the lead down to five points at the 15:47 mark. Methodist briefly grew their lead back to double-digits twice over the next four minutes, but the Pride stayed in the contest. A Zachary Moser three-point basket with 10:42 remaining cut the Monarchs’ lead down to seven points. Collins cut the lead back down to six points with 7:27 left in the half, but the Monarchs brought their lead back to ten points a minute later. Back-to-back Pierce field goals 30 seconds apart, ending at the 5:03 mark, knocked the Methodist lead back down to six points. Amillia Huggins brought the deficit down to four points with 1:27 remaining off of a layup after a rebound, but the Pride could not cut the lead any further as Methodist held on for the win.

Collins’ 23 points came in eight-for-22 shooting and added five assists and two steals to his double-double effort. His 11 rebounds were a career-high. Pierce finished with 19 points on six-for-13 shooting while Brown posted 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Garren Dearman posted 23 points and nine rebounds while Chris George posted a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds for Methodist.

The Pride shot 32.4 percent from the field while the Monarchs shot 37.1 percent. The Pride shot nine-for-15 (60 percent) from the foul line while Methodist shot 23-for-34 (67.6 percent)

Methodist held a 50-46 edge in rebounds while Methodist posted 33 points-off-turnovers compared to the Pride’s 27. Methodist held a 42-18 advantage in the paint while the Pride claimed a 16-12 edge in second-chance points.

The Pride move on to their final regular-season games of the season, beginning a home-and-home series with Averett University with a Friday afternoon contest at 4:30 p.m. at Averett.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director