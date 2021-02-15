Guilford MBB Quakers Set to Host Roanoke on Tuesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – After earning a pair of road victories over Randolph (80-60) and Emory & Henry (85-76) last week, the Guilford men’s basketball team makes its home debut on Tuesday, February 16th, when it hosts ODAC rival Roanoke at 7 p.m. in Ragan-Brown Field House.

Guilford (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) is averaging 82.5 points in its first two contests, while limiting the opposition to 68 points per game and a 40.5 field goal percentage. Individually the Quakers are led in scoring by the pair of Liam Ward (45 points) and Jorden Davis (43). Ward is also the top rebounder on the Guilford roster with 26 boards (18 defensive), while teammate Tyler Dearman has contributed 14 rebounds (8 defensive).

Davis became the Quakers’ second leading scorer after notching a game-high 29 points in the nine-point victory over Emory & Henry on February 11th. In that same game, Ward finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, marking his second game with at least 20 points for Guilford.

Davis reached double figures after hitting 9-of-16 from the floor, 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and finishing a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line. While Davis was the primary outside threat, Ward manned the post for the Quakers, finishing 10-of-12 from the field and pulling down a team-best nine rebounds (eight defensive).

Jaylen Gore ranks third on the unit in scoring (29 points), hitting 12-of-17 from the field (70.6 field goal percentage), while Dearman has converted 11-of-23 from the floor to amass 27 points this season.

Entering Tuesday’s game, Roanoke (6-1, 5-0 ODAC) is riding a six-game winning streak that began with a 66-55 win over Hampden-Sydney on January 23rd. The Maroons have not played away from home this season.

Roanoke is averaging 66.2 points per contest while limiting its opponents to 59.6 points in seven contests. The Maroons have knocked down 167-of-390 (42.8%) from the floor, including 38 3-pointers, this season while converting 104-of-157 (66.2%) at the free throw line.

Sophomore Kasey Draper leads the way in scoring for Roanoke, scoring 116 points (19.3 ppg), by virtue of hitting 42-of-86 (48.8%) from the floor and 25-of-35 (71.4%) at the charity stripe. Teammate Efosa Edosomwan, who has played in all seven games for the Maroons, is second on the unit with 97 points (13.9 ppg). He has taken advantage of 36-of-85 shooting from the field while knocking down 21-of-31 free throws.

Ethan Rohan has anchored the post for Roanoke with 55 rebounds, hauling in 38 on the defensive end. Draper is second in total rebounds (44), climbing the defensive glass for 38 boards.

For more information on Guilford men’s basketball check out www.guilfordquakers.com.