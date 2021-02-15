High School Basketball Scoreboard for 2/15/2021:Page sweeps Grimsley at the Mac Morris Gym
Page boys 68, Grimsley 57
Page(11-2)/Grimsley(8-2)
Page girls 63, Grimsley 28
Page(7-6)/Grimsley(7-6)
Metro 4-A Conference Standings Girls
School Name W-L Northwest Guilford 6-1 Ragsdale 6-1 Page 4-3 Grimsley 2-5 High Point Central 0-8 Metro 4-A Conference Standings Boys >pre> School Name W-L Page 6-1 Grimsley 4-2 Ragsdale 4-2 Northwest Guilford 1-4 High Point Central 1-7
Northern Guilford boys 102, Morehead 63
NG boys(13-0)
Ragsdale girls 53, High Point Central 43
Ragsdale(10-2)/HPC(1-11)
North Davidson girls 52, Ledford 40
