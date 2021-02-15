High School Basketball Tonight with Grimsley at Page playing on GreensboroSports Radio

Posted by Andy Durham on February 15, 2021 at 1:01 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Grimsley at Page tonight in high school basketball action, and you can catch both of the games, on
GreensboroSports Radio

Grimsley girls vs. Page at 6pm….Grimsley(7-5)/Page(6-6)…Page over Grimsley, 42-25, on January 29, at Grimsley HS…Pregame at 5:45 on GreensboroSports Radio

Grimsley boys vs. Page at 7:30pm…Grimsley(8-1)/Page(10-2)…Grimsley over Page, 69-46, on January 29, at Grimsley HS…Boys game will begin at around 7:30pm and you can catch the game on GreensboroSports Radio

**********As we find other games that are going on tonight/Monday, we will add them in…**********

