High School Basketball Tonight with Grimsley at Page playing on GreensboroSports Radio

Grimsley at Page tonight in high school basketball action, and you can catch both of the games, on

GreensboroSports Radio…

Grimsley girls vs. Page at 6pm….Grimsley(7-5)/Page(6-6)…Page over Grimsley, 42-25, on January 29, at Grimsley HS…Pregame at 5:45 on GreensboroSports Radio…

Grimsley boys vs. Page at 7:30pm…Grimsley(8-1)/Page(10-2)…Grimsley over Page, 69-46, on January 29, at Grimsley HS…Boys game will begin at around 7:30pm and you can catch the game on GreensboroSports Radio…

**********As we find other games that are going on tonight/Monday, we will add them in…**********