Lauren Livingston Posts New Career-high, in 77-68 Greensboro College Women’s Basketball Loss to William Peace

GREENSBORO, N.C.—-Greensboro College’s Lauren Livingston posted a new career-high 22 points as the Pride dropped a Sunday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest to William Peace University, 77-68.

The Pride held an early 7-4 edge 2:06 into the first quarter before both teams began trading leads and ties throughout the period. Neither side boasted a lead larger than one possession until the Pacers cracked through with 42 seconds left to claim a four-point lead, 21-17. Kiara Johnson tallied five points for the Pride in a fast-paced, high-scoring first quarter where both sides reached the bonus in the final two minutes.

The Pacers widened their lead to nine points 1:33 into the second quarter. After the Pacers extended their lead to eleven with 6:21 left in the period, Briana Milton countered with her sixth point of the game on a layup at the 6:04 mark to cut the lead to nine points. William Peace expanded their lead to 13 points with 3:03 left in the period. William Peace’s lead grew as large as 19 points with 23 seconds left on a Nautica Hills three-point play, but the Pride chopped the lead down to 17 entering halftime.

William Peace’s lead grew as large as 23 points 3:19 into the third quarter, but the Pride responded with a 7-0 run through a 2:04 stretch beginning at the 6:24 mark to shrink the Pacers’ advantage. Johnson and Milton each pressed the William Peace advantage down to 12 points in the last two minutes of the period in a bid to close the gap.

The Pacers extended the lead back to 19 points with 5:45 left in the final quarter. Destiny Timberlake’s (High Point, N.C./Andrews) field goal off an offensive rebound with 1:37 left in the period cut the lead down to eight points. Livingston countered a two-point possession from the Pacers with a three-point field goal with 1:20 left, cutting the lead to seven points, but the Pacers held on the way to the win.

Livingston’s 22 points came on six-for-15 shooting while adding four assists and three steals. Milton posted a double-double with 14 points on seven-for-13 shooting and 15 rebounds. Johnson added 18 points on five-for-15 shooting.

The Pride shot 32.3 percent from the field, including 53.3 percent third-quarter shooting. William Peace shot 41 percent from the field, including 47 percent in the first quarter. The Pride shot 18-for-19 (94.7 percent) from the foul line while William Peace shot 24-for-34 (70.6 percent).

William Peace out-rebounded Greensboro, 44-39, and held a 17-10 edge in second-chance points. The Pacers held a 38-12 edge in the paint and doubled the number of points-off-turnovers the Pride produced, 26-13.

Sydney Austin added 13 points for William Peace while Kiera Williams also posted 13 points in an effort coming off the bench.

The Pride turns their attention to their next USA South home-and-home series, traveling to Averett University for a 7:30 p.m. contest Friday evening.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director