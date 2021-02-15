Michael McDowell takes rain-delayed Daytona 500 victory

Michael McDowell shockingly wins Daytona 500 after late crash

Michael McDowell emerged as the shocking winner of the Daytona 500 on Sunday night after a crash in the final lap altered things.

Joey Logano was leading but got nudged by teammate Brad Keselowski, sending both cars spinning out. A few other drivers, including Kyle Busch, were also taken out in the wreck.

McDowell was drafting behind Keselowski and may have nudged the No. 2 car into the 22 to cause the wreck. Keselowski was trying to cut under Logano as well, which didn’t help his teammate.

McDowell was out in front when caution came out, giving him the win.

This marked the first career Cup Series win for McDowell, making him the eighth driver to secure his first win at the Daytona 500. Chase Elliott finished second. What a win for Front Row Motorsports.

After 358 career starts, @mc_driver gets his first Cup Series win at the Daytona 500! pic.twitter.com/U9Fis6yTiy — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 15, 2021