Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 2/15-2/19/2021:Football Scrimmage on Thursday at Page HS
02/15/21 Monday Lacrosse V Women’s A 6:00 PM Northwest Guilford High School
02/16/21 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Walter M. Williams High School
02/16/21 Tuesday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Walter M. Williams High School
02/16/21 Tuesday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Eastern Alamance High School
02/16/21 Tuesday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Walter M. Williams High School
02/17/21 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Asheboro High School SE Soccer Facility
02/17/21 Wednesday Lacrosse V Women’s H 6:00 PM Grimsley High School SEHS Stadium
02/18/21 Thursday Basketball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Gymnasium
02/18/21 Thursday Football V Men’s A 6:00 PM Page High School S Page High School
02/19/21 Friday Basketball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Asheboro High School
02/19/21 Friday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Southern Alamance HS
