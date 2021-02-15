Update on Brian Free(Piedmont Classical School) now at Young Harris College and nailing Three Point Shots(“Little Man” Free is something to see, and he can sure hit that three/3)

Brian Free, from Piedmont Classical School, is now enrolled and playing college basketball at Young Harris College, a private Methodist-affiliated liberal arts college in Young Harris, Georgia.

Check out the Brian Free highlights, from his Saturday game vs. North Georgia….Brian Free with 19 total points and at least five three-pointers in this game….CLICK ON BELOW for video…



Brian Free for 2021 in the Peach Belt Conference:

#7 in scoring averaging 15.6 points per game

#4 in 3pt Field Goal Percentage

Tied for #3 in 3pt Field Goals per game at 2.7

#1 in Free Throw Percentage 90.9%

Brian Free, back in high school, was a little fellow, and we used to call him “Little Man” Free, but as you can see, he is all grown up now, and making a name for himself, on the college basketball scene…Young Harris College plays on the NCAA Division II level….

+++++The doctor said get two shots, but Brian Free has been getting that three-point shot.+++++