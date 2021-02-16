Elon’s McGlynn / Stephan Garner CAA WLAX Weekly Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – The Colonial Athletic Association announced that senior Mae McGlynn and freshman Margaret Stephan of the Elon University women’s lacrosse team earned weekly conference awards for their performances last week in the team’s season opener at Campbell. McGlynn was named the Player of the Week, while Stephan was tabbed the Rookie of the Week.

“We are very proud of both Mae and Margaret for their hard work in practice every day,” said head coach Josh Hexter. “It was fun to see them both have such great games and be recognized with these awards.”

McGlynn tied Stephan for the game high in points (5), recording a hat trick to go along with a pair of assists. She also picked up three ground balls and caused two turnovers.

In her collegiate debut, Stephan totaled a game-high four goals on four shots on goal. The rookie also finished the game with one assist, one ground ball and one draw control.

Elon will begin conference play on Sunday, March 7 at Rudd Field when it hosts James Madison at 2 p.m.