Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-East Surry Boys Basketball:Bishop boys led by Manley(12 pts.), Fuller(12 pts.) and Allred(10 pts.) take down East Surry
East Surry High School
Bishop McGuinness 67, East Surry 39
The Bishop McGuinness Villains took to the road Tuesday night to take on the East Surry Cardinals. The Villains overcame a stagnant first quarter to take a commanding lead in the 2nd behind a 22-2 run. Bishop saw a balanced scoring effort lead by point guards Jeremiah Manley and Nate Fuller who had 12 points a piece. Center Noah Allred added 10 points of his own on a solid shooting night. The Villains host conference foe Mt. Airy tomorrow night.
Bishop: 7 22 18 20 - 67 East: 13 2 14 7 - 39
Bishop
Jeremiah Manley 12
Nate Fuller 12
Noah Allred 10
Seth Williams 9
Dawson McAlhany 7
Jaden Pluciniczak 4
Rio O’Hale 3
Scott Craven 3
Kevin Chase 3
Thomas Markun 2
Henry Riek 2
East
Brown 10
Sutterby 9
Clayton 5
Davis 4
Needham 3
Ring 3
Hiatt 2
Bishop: 7-4 (5-3)
East: 5-8 (4-5)
Courtesy of Michael Herschel IV
Bishop McGuinness Basketball
