Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-East Surry Boys Basketball:Bishop boys led by Manley(12 pts.), Fuller(12 pts.) and Allred(10 pts.) take down East Surry

East Surry High School

Bishop McGuinness 67, East Surry 39

The Bishop McGuinness Villains took to the road Tuesday night to take on the East Surry Cardinals. The Villains overcame a stagnant first quarter to take a commanding lead in the 2nd behind a 22-2 run. Bishop saw a balanced scoring effort lead by point guards Jeremiah Manley and Nate Fuller who had 12 points a piece. Center Noah Allred added 10 points of his own on a solid shooting night. The Villains host conference foe Mt. Airy tomorrow night.

Bishop: 7 22 18 20 - 67 East: 13 2 14 7 - 39

Bishop

Jeremiah Manley 12

Nate Fuller 12

Noah Allred 10

Seth Williams 9

Dawson McAlhany 7

Jaden Pluciniczak 4

Rio O’Hale 3

Scott Craven 3

Kevin Chase 3

Thomas Markun 2

Henry Riek 2

East

Brown 10

Sutterby 9

Clayton 5

Davis 4

Needham 3

Ring 3

Hiatt 2

Bishop: 7-4 (5-3)

East: 5-8 (4-5)

Courtesy of Michael Herschel IV

Bishop McGuinness Basketball