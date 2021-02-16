Game Report on North Davidson-Salisbury Boys Basketball:ND Knights move to (11-0) with Dalton(23 pts.) and Jenkins(15 pts.) providing the primary punch
North Davidson 52, Salisbury 45
North Davidson 10 15 13 14 52 Salisbury 14 10 14 7 45
North Davidson 11-0 (8-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference
Salisbury 8-4 (8-1) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton-23
Tedric Jenkins-15
Green-6
Everhart-5
Shoaf-2
Moore-1
Salisbury Scoring:
Joe Witherspoon-12
Mike Geter-11
Smith-9
Brown-5
Walker-4
Stout-4
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Head Men’s Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School
