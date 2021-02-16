Game Report on WS Reagan-East Forsyth Boys Basketball:EF Eagles put five guys in Double-Digits with Gray, Issac, Stewart, Pitts and Joines placing their team on top/Jalil Rogers big night for Reagan

East Forsyth 70, WS Reagan 56

East Forsyth -- 21-13-15-21 -- 70 Reagan -- 7-20-15-14 -- 56

EAST FORSYTH (7-5, 5-5) Will Gray 13, Xavier Issac 13, Braxton Stewart 12, Seth Pitts 11, Matthew Joines 11, Bustos 4, Zahra 3, Skaggs 3.

REAGAN (0-8, 0-7) Jalil Rogers 19, Kam Hill 10, Chris Joines 8, Jackson 7, Leonard 5, Pennell 3, Corbin 3, Kiger 1.

East Forsyth jumped out to an early lead and held off a third-quarter Reagan rally to defeat the Raiders 70-56 in their Central Piedmont Conference finale in Pfafftown Tuesday night.

All five Eagles’ starters scored in double figures in a balanced scoring effort featuring 14 assists on 22 total Field goals for the visitors.

After an early 5-5 tie two minutes into the game, East scored 18 of the game’s next 20 points over the next six minutes to establish a lead it never relinquished, grabbing its largest lead of the game (23-7) on the first possession of the second quarter.

Reagan chipped away at the deficit, cutting the Eagles’ lead to five (32-27) with less than a minutes left in the first half, and cut the margin to two points (38-36) at the mid-point of the third quarter on a drive by sophomore Jalil Rogers, the leading scorer in the game with 19 points.

But EF sophomore Will Gray dominated the closing minutes of the period, hitting a three-pointer & a follow off an offensive rebound to stretch the Eagles’ lead back to seven at the end of the quarter. The visitors, who ended the year 7-5 overall & 5-5 in CPC play, built their lead from there, leading by as many as 14 in the final period.

Junior center Xavier Issac led East with 13 points & a game-high nine rebounds & Gray added 13 and 6 assists for the balanced Eagles effort. In addition to his 11 points, Matthew Joines had five assists for the winners. Junior Kam Hill (10 points)was the only player for Reagan to join Rogers in double figures.

Junior center Quinn Corbin led the on the boards with six rebounds for the Raiders, who travel to R.J. Reynolds & West Forsyth for make-up CPC games the next two nights to conclude their season.

Courtesy of Coach Bill Armour, with WS Reagan boys basketball