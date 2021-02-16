Greensboro’s Josh Wilson(Southeast Guilford HS) Hai Siu, Brandon Williams(Ragsdale HS) Mentioned in D3Wrestle.com Individual Rankings

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College Men’s Wrestling boasts two ranked wrestlers with one other wrestler getting mentioned in this week’s D3Wrestle.com individual rankings, marking the first time in program history that the Pride have boasted three wrestlers either ranked or mentioned in the rankings.

Josh Wilson (Greensboro, N.C./Southeast Guilford) cracked the top-ten of the 133-pound weight class, ranked ninth in the recent poll. The freshman was a “contender” in the previous poll outside the top-ten, but cracked the top-ten after a pair of big victories. Wilson’s victory over Ferrum College’s two-time All-American Levi Engleman in the 133-pound weight class marks the freshman’s first victory over an All-American wrestler. Engleman placed third in his weight class in last year’s NCAA Regionals. Wilson scored a tight 6-4 decision over Engelman in the matchup at Ferrum February 3rd. Wilson also scored an 11-5 win in his 133-pound bout at Southern Virginia February 6th.

Brandon Williams (Greensboro, N.C./Ragsdale) made the list of contenders in the 285-pound weight class for his first appearance in the rankings, placed eighth out of the eight contenders outside the top-ten ranked wrestlers. Williams scored a victory on the heavyweight side to round out the Pride’s effort against Ferrum. The 285-pound heavyweight class wrestler scored a decision over Ferrum’s Reyshawn Dixon, 9-2 for his fourth overall win of the season and his first victory by decision. Williams boasts four wins on the season for the Pride.

Hai Siu remains ranked in the 149-pound weight class, moving up three spots in his previous ranking to sixth place in the current individual rankings. Siu boasts three pins on the 2020-2201 season with his only loss coming at Southern Virginia, wrestling two weight classes up in the 165-pound class. In 2019-2020, Siu collected two wins at the NCAA Southeast Regional in February to climb the Division III ladder. Siu collected a fall victory over Waynesburg’s Matt Lascola in 2:17 while earning a 5-1 decision over Garret Cornell of Messiah in the quarterfinal. Siu faced Averett rival Brandon Woody in the semifinals in an overtime two-point takedown to advance to the finals. Siu placed second in the weight class at the Division III Southeast Regional as he finished the tournament facing top-ranked Troy Stanich of Stevens.

All three wrestlers are currently preparing for competition in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III National Championships, taking place March 12-13.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director