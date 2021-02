High School Basketball Tonight for 2/16/2021:Several teams in action/Some teams off Tonight

Northwest Guilford(4-5) boys at Grimsley(8-2) 6pm

Southwest Guilford at Dudley…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…Dudley boys(5-5)/SWG(7-5)…Dudley girls(10-0)/SWG(6-2)

Smith at Western Guilford…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…Smith boys(8-4)/WG(1-9)…Smith girls(0-10)/WG(2-6)

Southeast Guilford at Burlington Williams….Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…SEG boys(4-5)/BW(7-4)…SEG girls(5-4)/BW(8-2)

Southern Guilford at Southern Alamance…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…SG boys(5-5)/SA(3-9)…SG girls(0-10)/SA)6-6)

Providence Grove at High Point Central…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…HPC boys(1-12)/PG(7-5)…HPC girls(1-11)/PG(6-5)

Victory Christian boys(2-8) at Shining Light Christian(8-12) 5pm

New Manna Christian girls(5-5) at Shining Light Christian(9-2) 6:30pm

Cornerstone Charter Academy boys(4-4) at Research Triangle(4-3) 7pm

NCISAA State Tournament Round One on Tuesday

Caldwell Academy boys(5-13) at Salem Baptist School(13-4)

St. Davids boys(5-10) at High Point Christian Academy(14-9)

Wake Christian boys(2-14) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(7-10)

Burlington Christian Academy girls(3-11) at Caldwell Academy(9-8)

Grace Christian School girls(3-9) at High Point Christian Academy(18-2)

Cary Academy(7-9) at Greensboro Day School(14-5)

Finals from Monday:Trinity boys 54, High Point Andrews 46

HPA boys(6-7)/Trinity(8-5)

High Point Andrews girls 37, Trinity 31

HPA(11-2)/Trinity(1-11)

McMichael boys 73, Northeast Guilford 71

NEG(2-10)/MAC(6-6)

McMichael girls 54, Northeast Guilford 47

NEG(2-10)/MAC(4-5)

Page-OFF….Page boys(11-2)/Girls(7-6)

Northern Guilford -OFF..NG boys(13-0)/Girls(11-1)

Eastern Guilford-OFF…EG boys(8-1)/Girls(0-8)

Northeast Guilford-OFF…NEG boys(2-10)/Girls(2-10)

High Point Andrews-OFF..HPA boys(6-7)/Girls(11-2)

Grimsley girls-OFF…(7-6)

Northwest Guilford girls-OFF(10-1)