High School Basketball Tonight Scoreboard for 2/16/2021:Grimsley over Northwest Guilford at the Bob Sawyer Gym, with Game Report on Whirlies-Vikings and other scores

Finals for 2/16/2021…High School Basketball:(More scores on the way.)

Dudley boys 72, Southwest Guilford 64

Smith boys 95, Western Guilford 73

Burlington Williams girls 42, Southeast Guilford 39

Greensboro Day School girls 69, Cary Academy 26

Grimsley boys 74, Northwest Guilford 67

Grimsley(9-2)/Northwest Guilford(4-6)

End of 1st Q:Grimsley 24, NWG 12…Halftime:Grimsley 40, NWG 26…End of 3rd Q:Grimsley 57, NWG 43…Final:Grimsley 74, NWG 67…

13-0 run by NWG to begin the third quarter, and every time NWG would get to within 4, 2 or even within one point, Grimsley would extend their lead back up to `12-14 points…NWG made another late run right at the end of the ball game, but Grimsley was able to close the game out behind Tyler Albright, Daniel Cooper, Jayden Watlington, and Travis Shaw….

(Big scoring nights for Grimsley’s Albright, Cooper and Watlington.)

NWG got great effort in the second half from freshman Jaylen Cross, who had 15 second half points, including two big three’s, plus NWG got important three’s from Drew Watkins, Jackson Hartzell, and Wyatt Harbaugh….

NWG made a game of it, but now the same two teams will turn right around and play each other again tomorrow night at Northwest Guilford…Girls at 6/Grimsley-NWG boys at 7:30pm…Also from the Metro 4-A Conference, you have Page at Ragsdale tomorrow night….

Grimsley scoring:Tyler Albright 28 points, Daniel Cooper 22 points, Jayden Watlington 15 points, Nathan Schoone 6 pts., Alex Taylor 2 pts., Travis Shaw 1 point…..

Northwest Guilford scoring: Jaylen Cross 19 points, Drew Watkins 19 points, Jackson Hartzell 11 points, Conner Ballou 8 points, Aiden Eller 5 points, Wyatt Harbaugh 3 pts., Jackson Godfrey 2 pts.

Metro 4-A Conference Standings Boys

School Name W-L Page 6-1 Grimsley 5-2 Ragsdale 4-2 Northwest Guilford 1-5 High Point Central 1-7

Metro 4-A Conference Standings Girls

School Name W-L Northwest Guilford 6-1 Ragsdale 6-1 Page 4-3 Grimsley 2-5 High Point Central 0-8

Shining Light Academy girls 66, New Manna 37

Shining Light Academy boys 80, Victory Christian 29

Wesleyan Christian Academy boys 69, St. David’s 41

High Point Christian Academy girls 65, Grace Christian 57

Wesleyan Christian Academy girls 51, Durham Academy 43

Caldwell Academy girls forfeit to Burlington Christian Academy…2-0

Bishop McGuinness boys 67, East Surry 39

North Davidson boys 52, Salisbury 45

East Forsyth 70, WS Reagan 56