Elon Cross Country Duo Honored as CAA Runners of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – The Elon University men’s and women’s cross country programs had a pair of athletes honored by the Colonial Athletic Association with sophomore Maria Ahm and freshman Zane Jackson being selected as the Women’s and Men’s Runner of the Week, respectively, on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Ahm claimed her second CAA weekly award in as many races as the Holbæk, Denmark, native was the runner-up at the Winter Vertcross last Friday, Feb. 12. Ahm ran a time of 22:12.04 and helped the Phoenix women win its second meet of the season in the women’s 6K. Ahm shared the league’s weekly award with James Madison’s Miranda Stanhope.

Jackson led the Phoenix men in his career debut for the maroon and gold, finishing 15th overall with a time of 26:50.59 in the men’s 8K.

Elon is scheduled to compete next at the CAA Championships on Friday, March 5, hosted by UNCW.