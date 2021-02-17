Elon Men’s Tennis Sweeps CAA Weekly Awards

RICHMOND, Va. — The Colonial Athletic Association announced that Elon University men’s tennis took both of the conference’s weekly awards. Kyle Frankel was named the Player of the Week, while Akram El Sallaly and Chung-Han Tsai were awarded Doubles Team of the Week honors.

Frankel is currently undefeated in singles play (4-0), posting wins against players from Liberty, Davidson, North Carolina A&T and Gardner Webb. The senior’s biggest win came against Liberty’s Goncalo Ferreira on Jan. 18 when he came out on top, 6-2, 6-2.

El Sallaly and Tsai are also yet to suffer a loss, holding a 4-0 record on the season. The duo’s top victory also came against Liberty when they defeated Josh Wilson and Ferreira, 6-4.

Elon will be back in action on Sunday, Feb. 21 when it hosts Wofford in a 1 p.m. match at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.