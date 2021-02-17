Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-Mount Airy Boys Basketball:Bishop boys are building as the Villains hand the Mount Airy Granite Bears their first loss of the season/Fuller, McAlhany, Manley and Allred step up for Bishop

Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School

Bishop McGuinness 71, Mount Airy 61

The Bishop McGuinness Villains took to the home court on Wednesday night and upset the previously undefeated Mount Airy Granite Bears. The Villains were paced by point guard Nate Fuller who posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 steals. Dawson McAlhany came up with some big buckets towards the end of game and added 14 points. Seniors Jeremiah Manley and Noah Allred poured in 12 points a piece to balance out the scoring effort. Bishop travels to Winston-Salem Prep on Friday night to close out the conference season.

Bishop: 14 11 24 22 - 71 MA: 11 16 20 13 - 61

Bishop

Nate Fuller 20

Dawson McAlhany 14

Jeremiah Manley 12

Noah Allred 12

Seth Williams 4

Thomas Markun 4

Jaden Pluciniczak 3

Rio O’Hale 2

MA

Sizemore 19

Pointdexter 14

Routh 11

Fitzgibbons 8

Harmon 5

Stroup 3

Bishop: 8-4 (6-3)

MA: 10-3 (8-1)

Courtesy of Michael Herschel IV

Bishop McGuinness Basketball