Game Report on Dudley-Mount Tabor Girls Basketball:Monroe and Frazier go for 41 points for Dudley, as Panthers remain Perfect for 2021(12-0)
Dudley – 58
Mt. Tabor – 24
Dudley(12-0)
Dudley - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 15 18 13 12 58
Diamond Monroe – 22
Mariah Frazier – 19
Quinzia Fulmore – 6
Anayah Underwood – 4
JaNy’a Joseph – 3
Chelsie Powe – 2
Nakyia Williams – 2
Carrigan Sowell – 9
Nyjai Young – 6
Christy McClennahan – 6
Samiyra Bryant – 2
Brooke Vanderhoar – 1
Courtesy of Coach Frank R. McNeil
James B. Dudley High School
