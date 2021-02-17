Game Report on Dudley-Mount Tabor Girls Basketball:Monroe and Frazier go for 41 points for Dudley, as Panthers remain Perfect for 2021(12-0)

Posted by Press Release on February 17, 2021 at 11:45 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Dudley – 58
Mt. Tabor – 24
Dudley(12-0)

Dudley - 1st     2nd     3rd     4th     Final
         15      18       13      12        58

Diamond Monroe – 22

Mariah Frazier – 19

Quinzia Fulmore – 6

Anayah Underwood – 4

JaNy’a Joseph – 3

Chelsie Powe – 2

Nakyia Williams – 2

Carrigan Sowell – 9

Nyjai Young – 6

Christy McClennahan – 6

Samiyra Bryant – 2

Brooke Vanderhoar – 1

Courtesy of Coach Frank R. McNeil
James B. Dudley High School

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top