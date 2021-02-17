Game Report on Dudley-Southwest Guilford Boys Basketball:Frank Stockton with a BIG night for Dudley Panthers posting 30 points, plus Gamble 12 and Flippen 10 for Dudley /Butchee, Cormack and Goldston spark SWG Cowboys

The Cowboys hit the road to square off against the Panthers of Dudley.

This was a critical matchup in the intense Piedmont Triad 3A Conference.

The Cowboys came out flat and lethargic in the previous matchup and the Panthers pounced all over them to take a strong victory. The Cowboys really needed to come with more energy and urgency if they wanted to keep any playoff chances on life support.

The opening frame was a hard fought defensive battle. Southwest clamped down and made the Panthers really work hard and struggle to find any offensive rhythm. Problem is, the Cowboys couldn’t convert on the offensive side of the ball either. The Panthers managed to eek ahead 10-8 at the close of the first.

The second quarter had the Panthers break through offensively and really took advantage of the Cowboys’ defensive lapses and offensive miscues. Southwest couldn’t fight themselves out of the quicksand and dug themselves into the halftime deficit of 36-21.

The Cowboys tried to overcome the first half foul trouble and miscues on both sides of the ball. The third frame had both teams trade runs. Each time the Cowboys looked like they were chipping away, the Panthers would respond with a spurt of their own. The frame ended being even and the score ended at 52-37.

The final frame was again a stanza of runs. This time the Cowboys opened the quarter with the swarming pressure that Southwest fans have grown accustomed to watching. A strong opening 2 minutes saw the margin get down to 7. Following a Panthers timeout, the hosting team scored a quick few baskets of their own to get the lead back up to double digits again.

After the officials mask timeout, the Cowboys once again put the pressure on and got several key turnovers and once again got the margin to 8 with roughly 3 minutes to play. Some unlucky bounces, some untimely turnovers, and key players fouling out put an end to the Cowboys comeback hopes. Southwest put up a valiant effort, but it was just a couple possessions short.

A total of 20 missed free-throws add to the sting of this hard fought loss as Southwest falls 72-64 on the road. Franklin Stockton led the way for Dudley with a game high 30 points. Southwest was paced by; DeAnthony Butchee with (24, 3 Asts, 2 Stls, Reb), and Claude Cormack with (13, 4 Rebs, 2 Asts), and Noah Goldston with (10, 3 Stls, 2 Rebs, Ast). Southwest closes out the season at home against top seed Mount Tabor on Thursday night.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Dudley 10 26 16 20 72 Southwest 08 13 16 27 64

Dudley (6-5, 5-3)

Sterling Brewer 2

Ayden Gamble 12

Cam Flippen 10

Dejour Miller 8

Tre McNeil 4

Franklin Stockton 30

Jahree Braswell 6

Southwest (7-6, 4-5)

Amarya Huggins 4, 2 Asts, 2 Stls, 2 Rebs

Claude Cormack 13, 4 Rebs, 2 Asts

DeAnthony Butchee 24, 3 Asts, 2 Stls, Reb

Noah Goldston 10, 3 Stls, 2 Rebs, Ast

Stevon Harrison 5, 2 Asts

Troy Scarborough 4, 2 Asts

Mason Drabik 2

Henry Giant 2, Ast 2 Blks

Alston Harrison, 2 Rebs, 2 Stls

Courtesy of Greg Vlazny, boys basketball coach at Southwest Guilford High School

