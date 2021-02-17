Game Report on Dudley-Western Guilford Boys Basketball:Risk-Reward pays high dividends, as Ayden Gamble let’s it fly for 30 Panther Points and Braswell chips in 14 as DHS tops WG, 85-51
Dudley 85, Western Guilford 51
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Dudley 23 29 23 10 85 Western Guilford 11 17 9 14 51
Dudley
Ayden Gamble 30pts
Jahre Braswell 14
Frank Stockton 9
Nigel Vincent 7
Cam Flippen 7
Tre McNeil 6
Ryan Fuller 4
Tripp Brewer 3
Dejour Miller 3
Jaden Ingram 2
Western
Zavier Neely 15
Tyrone Kanu 8
Zack Bass 6
Isaac Praire 5
Kayvon Poindexter 5
Cameron Lyons 5
Reese Pointer 5
Alex Moore 2
Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School
