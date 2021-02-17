Game Report on Northern Guilford-Western Alamance Boys Basketball:NG Nighthawks now (14-0) with Hodge, Whitley and Helms on their game, on Wednesday night
Northern Guilford 69, Western Alamance 36
Northern: 21,28,15, 5=69 Western Al.: 5,15, 5,11=36
Northern
N Hodge: 19
N Whitley: 17
J Helms: 14
O Griffith: 6
V Bolyard: 5
L Tabler: 3
B Evans: 2
B Vail: 2
S Emerick: 1
Western Alamance
N Mcghee: 8
E Wagoner: 7
X Ward: 6
L Adams: 5
K Dorsey: 5
G Bennet: 3
B Baker: 2
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball
