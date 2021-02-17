Game Report on Ragsdale-Page Girls Basketball:Patrick and Atwater provide a “Bridge over Troubled Waters” for Ragsdale Tigers/RHS secures Metro 4-A Conference Championship with Co-Champs NWG Vikings
Final Score: Ragsdale 55 (11-2) Page 29 (7-7)
1st quarter: Ragsdale 14 Page 8, Half: Ragsdale 29 Page 14, 3rd quarter: Ragsdale 46 Page 20
Ragsdale: Christian Atwater 16, Mya Patrick 14, Moriah Simmons 8, Erin Mackie 7, Kat Maros 4, Victoria Boddie 3, Krupa Patel 2, Alyssa Bradford 1
Page: R Maynard 10, A Schmedes 7, H Sloyan 6, E Jones 4, L Hamoud 2
**********Big win on senior night secures Conference Championship with co-champion Northwest Guilford.**********
Courtesy of Ragsdale girls assistant coach Cliff Jackson
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.