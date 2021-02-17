Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA Boys and Girls State Playoff Victories:SLA girls top New Manna and SLA boys run past Victory Christian

Shining Light gets to host New Manna varsity girls in the 2nd round of the NCCSA State Tournament. The Knights come out firing and come away with a big win by 29. Joy Cone scores her 1500 career point in a 38 point night with 5-3 pointers. Ella Smith adds 15 points. The Knights will be on the road at Tabernacle Christian in Hickory on Thursday.

GIRLS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL NEW MANNA 5 11 10 11 37 SHINING LIGHT 18 15 17 16 66

NEW MANNA – DAYLEE STYLES 16, KAYLEIGH PHILLIPS 10, ALLIE JARRETT 7, SUNSHYNE SHIRLEY 4

SHINING LIGHT (10-2/2-0) – JOY CONE 38, ELLA SMITH 15, JAYLA MASSEY 9, KAYLEIGH FIEDLER 4

The Knights host Victory Christian from Sylva in the second round but Victory would not put up much of a fight as Shining Light ran away with it early enroute to an 80-29 victory. Will Rhodes catches fire early and scores 22 points in the first quarter with 5-3 pointers and finishes with 29 points. Nasir Gibbs added 18 points. Next up for the Knights will be New Manna Wind. This semi final game will be played at Shining Light on Thursday, February 18 @ 6:00pm.

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL VICTORY CHRISTIAN 8 11 4 6 29 SHINING LIGHT 43 15 18 4 80

VICTORY CHRISTIAN – CAMDEN PARKER 14, TRUITT CURRY 5, CALEB PROCTOR 4, JAMES NAULTY 4, ETHAN PEEK 2

SHINING LIGHT (9-12/3-0) – WILL RHODES 29, NASIR GIBBS 18, ALEX HOGSETT 8, JOSH MEBANE 8, CANON ROBERTS 5, TJ CORBIN 4, JOSHUA JOHNSON 4, DREW SCARRY 4

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy