Game Report on WS Reynolds-WS Reagan Boys Basketball:Reynolds runs record to (11-1) with win over Reagan Raiders

WS Reynolds 52, WS Reagan 42

REAGAN -- 11-17- 5 -9 -- 42 REYNOLDS -- 6-13-11-21 -- 52

REAGAN (0-10, 0-9) Jalil Rogers 19, Hill 7, Pennell 4, O. Koivisto 3, Jackson 3, George 2, Joines 2, Corbin 2.

RJ REYNOLDS (11-1, 8-1) Caden Davis 15, Tyriek Leach 11, Ahnon Lumpkin 11, Harris 4, White 4, Yates 3. Calhoun 3.

RJ Reynolds rallied late after training much of the game to defeat visiting Reagan 51-42 & secure the Central Piedmont Conference 4A championship Wednesday night at Bryson g

Gymnasium in Winston-Salem. The Demons’ path to their 11th victory in 12 games was not simple.

The Raiders got off to an early 9-0 lead, holding RJR scoreless for the first 4:20 of the game. Reagan trailed only once in the first half (12-11) just into the second quarter, but responded strongly, scoring 14 of the game’s next 17 points to take its largest lead of the game (25-15) with 1:22 remaining in the half.

Sophomore Jalil Rogers, the game’s leading scorer with 19, fueled the Raiders’ run along with junior guard Kam Hill, who each scored six points during the six-minute burst back into the lead.

But RJR turned up the pressure at the start of the second half & chipped away at their deficit, taking its first lead in over 19 minutes (37-36) with 4:50 left in the game. Rogers put Reagan back in front 38-37 on the next possession with a fast-break lay-in, but the Demons took the lead for good from there behind all-CPC point guard Tyriek Leach’s floater in the lane & three-pointer on the next possession.

Reagan reduced the lead to one (42-41) with 2:40 left on a Rogers three-pointer but could not score from the field again as leach scored on a drive through the lane, Walker Harris scored on a follow shot & the Demons converted five free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

Senior center Caden Davis led RJR with 15 points & grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Leach & Ahnon Lumpkin added 11 each for the winners, who now wait for their seeding this weekend and first-round match-up in the NC 4A state playoffs.

The Raiders were scheduled conclude it’s season at West Forsyth tomorrow night but the incoming inclement weather canceled the game and school in Forsyth County. The loss tonight was the final game for seven Reagan seniors for including starters Owen Koivisto, Weston George & Brody Kiger.

Courtesy of Coach Bill Armour