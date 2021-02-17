High School Basketball Tonight for 2/17/2021

Just a few of the games we see that will be going on for tonight…

Page at Ragsdale…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm

Grimsley at Northwest Guilford…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30

Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford…Girls at 5/Boys at 6:30pm

Western Alamance at Northern Guilford…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm…NG boys are (13-0)….