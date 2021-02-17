High School Basketball Tonight Scoreboard for 2/17/2021:Eastern Guilford boys run past Southern Guilford on Senior Night/NG Boys go to (14-0)
Finals Scores from the 2/17/2021 High School Basketball Scoreboard…..
(More scores on the way…Video from Eastern Guilford on the way.)
from Gibsonville/Whitsett, and Eastern Guilford High School:(Senior Night at Eastern Guilford High School and the EG boys have right at 8-9 seniors on this 2021 squad.)
Eastern Guilford boys 75, Southern Guilford 44
EG(9-1)/SG(5-6)
End of 1st Q:EG 19, SG 9…Halftime:EG 39, SG 16…End of 3rd Q:EG 59, SG 31…Final:EG 75, SG 44
EG scoring:Kadyn Dawkins 18 points(3 threes), Kamell Smith 15 points, Lundy 10 points, Ford 8 pts., Blackstock 8 pts., McCollum 6, Lawson 5, Womack 3, Bigelow 2
Southern Guilford scoring:Ross 23 points(11-13 FT’s), German 7 pts., Ferere 4, Love 4, Dixon 3, Roberson 2, Slaughter 1
from Twitter:
Northern Guilford Nighthawks finish the regular season as your Mid State 3A Conference Champs with a perfect 14-0 record after a win tonight over Western Alamance, 69-36…
Northern Guilford boys 69, Western Alamance 36
Leading Scorers:
Nolan Hodge-19 points
Nijah Whitley-17 points
Jackson Helms-14 points
(I have to be thinking that both Eastern Guilford and Northern Guilford would welcome a EG Wildcats-NG Nighthawks meeting in the 2021 NCHSAA 3-A Playoffs.)
