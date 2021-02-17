High School Basketball Tonight Scoreboard for 2/17/2021:Eastern Guilford boys run past Southern Guilford on Senior Night/NG Boys go to (14-0)

Finals Scores from the 2/17/2021 High School Basketball Scoreboard…..

from Gibsonville/Whitsett, and Eastern Guilford High School:(Senior Night at Eastern Guilford High School and the EG boys have right at 8-9 seniors on this 2021 squad.)

Eastern Guilford boys 75, Southern Guilford 44

EG(9-1)/SG(5-6)

End of 1st Q:EG 19, SG 9…Halftime:EG 39, SG 16…End of 3rd Q:EG 59, SG 31…Final:EG 75, SG 44

EG scoring:Kadyn Dawkins 18 points(3 threes), Kamell Smith 15 points, Lundy 10 points, Ford 8 pts., Blackstock 8 pts., McCollum 6, Lawson 5, Womack 3, Bigelow 2

Southern Guilford scoring:Ross 23 points(11-13 FT’s), German 7 pts., Ferere 4, Love 4, Dixon 3, Roberson 2, Slaughter 1

Northern Guilford Nighthawks finish the regular season as your Mid State 3A Conference Champs with a perfect 14-0 record after a win tonight over Western Alamance, 69-36…

Northern Guilford boys 69, Western Alamance 36

Leading Scorers:

Nolan Hodge-19 points

Nijah Whitley-17 points

Jackson Helms-14 points

(I have to be thinking that both Eastern Guilford and Northern Guilford would welcome a EG Wildcats-NG Nighthawks meeting in the 2021 NCHSAA 3-A Playoffs.)