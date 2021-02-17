My48 to Televise Three Elon Football Games

ELON, N.C. – With kickoff to the 2021 Spring season just days away, Elon Athletics announced that My48 (WMYV) is broadcasting three of the four Elon home football games for the 21st-ranked Phoenix in the local television market.

The Davidson (February 20), Richmond (March 13), and William & Mary (April 3) games will be broadcast with Taylor Durham ’96 on the play-by-play call and Matt Krause ’16 providing color commentary. Elon Sports Vision (ESV), a joint venture between the Elon Athletic Department and the Elon University School of Communication, will provide production with a crew composed entirely of Elon students and staff.

Fans in the Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point television market, including Elon and Alamance County, can catch the game on Spectrum Cable channel 15, North State channel 1015, and HD Antenna 48-1. My48 is available to over 1.5 million people in the market, reaching approximately 635,000 households.

“Adding a local partner to televise our games is a great benefit for our community and fans in a year where so few are able to attend games on campus,” said Elon University Director of Athletics, Dave Blank. “We’re excited for our local fans to be able to see us on television and for our students to gain additional real-world production experience. We want to thank Lori Bates and her team at My48 for showcasing Elon Football and the work of our talented team at Elon Sports Vision.”

In addition, fans worldwide can watch all Elon home games via an Elon Sports Vision production and road CAA Football games streaming on the FloSports platform. To learn more and subscribe to FloSports, visit flosports.tv/caa.