Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Greensboro Grasshoppers Coaching Staff:Blake Butler(Southeast Guilford High School) will be part of the Grasshoppers’ coaching staff

Grasshoppers 2021 Coaching Staff Announced

(Greensboro, NC) The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that Kieran Mattison will be the new manager for the 2021 Greensboro Grasshoppers. Pitching coach Matt Ford, hitting coach Ruben Gotay and Development Coach, Blake Butler(Southeast Guilford High School) will join Mattison. Victor Silva will be the Athletic Trainer

Kieran Mattison is in his fifth season as a manager in the Pirates organization. He spent the 2019 season with Bristol and led the club to a 34-33 record, with a postseason berth for the first time since 2002. He led the West Virginia Black Bears to a 32-44 record in 2018 and guided the DSL Pirates to a 36-34 mark in 2017.

The former right-handed pitcher attended East Carolina University and was signed by Kansas City as a non-drafted free agent in 2002. Kieran pitched for five minor league seasons in the Kansas City, Cleveland and Los Angeles (NL) organizations, in addition to playing in various independent leagues and in the Chinese Professional Baseball League through 2010.

Matt Ford is in his first year with the Hoppers and eighth season with the Pirates organization. He spent the 2019 season as the Rehab Pitching Coach and previous two years as Pitching Coach with Bradenton after serving in the same capacity with the West Virginia Power in 2016.

Ford was Toronto’s third-round selection in the 1999 First-Year Player Draft and made his professional debut with Medicine Hat in the Pioneer League that summer. As a former left-handed pitcher, he posted a 2.37 ERA with Dunedin in 2002 and was selected by Milwaukee in the Rule 5 Draft in December 2002. Ford made his Major League debut with the Brewers on April 2, 2003 and pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

Ruben Gotay is in his first year with the Hoppers and first full season with the Pirates organization. Prior to joining the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020, he was with the Phillies organization.

Gotay played professionally for 17 years (2001-2017), including parts of four seasons in the Major Leagues with the Royals (2004-05), Mets (2007) and Braves (2008). As a former infielder he compiled .255 batting average, 12 homers and 77 RBI in 316 big league games. Gotay was originally selected by Kansas City in the 31st round of the 2000 First-Year Draft.

Blake Butler joined the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020. The 2021 season will be his first full season as a Developmental Coach. Butler was born in Greensboro, NC and is a 2013 graduate of Southeast Guilford High School. He went on to play for the College of Charleston and was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 15th round of the First-Year Player Draft.

Butler made his professional debut with the Arizona League Reds in 2015. He Spent the 2016-17 seasons playing with Daytona in the Florida State League.

Victor Silva is in his 3rd season as athletic trainer with the Pittsburgh organization and spent 2019 with the with the Dominican Summer League Pirates team.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers 2021 schedule is being finalized. For information on season tickets, mini ticket plans and advertising packages contact the Grasshoppers office at 336.268.2255