Who is the Best High School Quarterback to ever come out of Guilford County??? Who will be the Top Guilford County QB in the Spring of 2021???

Who will be the top Guilford County quarterbacks for the Spring season of 2021???

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS), Alonza Barnett(Grimsley HS), Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS), Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS), Micah Salmon(Northwest Guilford HS), Keith McDuffie(High Point Central HS), Joey McGinnis(Southwest Guilford), Zion Fleming(Southeast Guilford HS), and I am doing all of these guys off of memory, so why don’t the rest of you add a few more in here for us…..And be sure to check out the list below, for the Top All-Time Quarterback in Guilford County….

Who is the best High School Football Quarterback to ever come out of Greensboro/Guilford County??? Was it Vince Evans(Smith HS)

Here is one of our questions of/for the day….

**********Who is the best High School Football Quarterback to ever come out of Greensboro/Guilford County???**********

Was it Vince Evans from Smith High School?

Or do you say Todd Ellis(Page HS)?? Or maybe Mike Elkins(Grimsley HS)??? Or could it be Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS)??? Or maybe Will Jones or James Summers from Page HS???? Or here is another real good one, Rusty LaRue(Northwest Guilford HS)?????

You get the idea, there have been some good ones and what do you say today?

Who is the best High School Football Quarterback to ever come out of Greensboro/Guilford County???

*****Getting some strong arguments for Johnny Evans and Greg Franklin and Sthale Vicent from over at Dudley hit the college scene pretty hard too and if it is just based on what they did in high school and not looking beyond at College or the Pros, we might just have to go ahead and go with Todd Ellis and let’s see what others say?????*****

Football said,

I remember seeing Todd Ellis play! Also Larue, but I personally give edge to Ellis

MCFly said,

I believe Johnny Evans and Todd Ellis were the only two on the Parade All-American list.

BULL DOG said,

VINCE EVANS AS FAR AS I KNOW WENT TO USC AND PLAYED IN THE NFL. I CAN’T THINK OF ANY OTHERS WHO WENT THAT FAR. EVANS BECAME A PUNTER. HOOKER, SUMMERS AND JONES, THOUGH THEY ARE GOOD HS PLAYERS NO WERE NEAR THE TOP. STALEY VINCENT FROM DUDLEY WAS ANOTHER GOOD ONE. THE DUNN KID WENT TO ALABAMA. ALOT OF KIDS ARE PART OF REAL GOOD PROGRAMS AND WHEN THEY REACH THE NEXT LEVEL KIND OF FALL OFF THE GRID. BEST I REMEMBER VINCE WASN’T ON THE REAL GOOD SMITH TEAMS AND STILL WENT TO USC AND THE CHICAGO BEARS.

McFly said,

If the question is which quarterback who played high school football in the areas had the best career (as a quarterback) then it is probably Vince Evans. If we are talking who was the best high school QB then you have to ignore everything they did after high school and John Evans and Todd Ellis had the highest national recognition at that level.

Ace said,

There are a lot of good ones but Greg Franklin reign supreme over Elkins,Evans,Summers,Ellis,Lewis,or Hooker.Evans went the furthest in his career.Summers and Rickey Lewis had the better team outcome.But Greg Franklin was a Freak behind the center.Besides the fact that he had several weapons(Ethan Albright,Shawn Brown,Willie Harris,Bernard Farrington) He was a pro style QB in HS at 6ft2 215.He threw on the run,Threw out of the option formation and He also extended plays like Big Ben.Grimsley 87-88 footage can be seen on YouTube.His last two years he went to the 4a state semi’s but came up short from lack of size on defense.His team beat Page in the playoffs for the first time in 20 years.Do your research if you don’t know.

Andy Durham said,

Getting some strong arguments for Johnny Evans(High Point Andrews) and Greg Franklin(Grimsley) and Stahle Vicent from over at Dudley…

bbfan said,

Mike Foster

Pirate alum said,

Even though he never had a chance to show all gud true talent but mid 90’s I’d say J Gavin and B Taylor of course I’m bussed. My dad say V Evans from Smith was

Andy Durham said,

What about Raynard ‘Ray’ Harrison from over at Page High School…

Ace said,

Ray was more of a running QB but was really good and fast.

Top 10 are 1. Batmite Greg Franklin 2.Todd Ellis 3.Mike Elkins 4.Vince Evans 5.James Summers 6.Raynard Harrison 7.Rickey Lewis 8.Chris Harris 10.Hen Hooker

Give or take Staley Vincent or Rod Elkins

DR.J said,

I have had the chance to watch several quarterbacks through the years from the 90’s and 2000’s and some were more gifted in certain areas than others. Some were better runners but not solid passers. Some were average passers but not good runners. Most operated from the shotgun formation but never took snap from under center and did the 7 step drop back reading the defensive schemes. So often times than not their teams over powered other teams and it hid many of their weaknesses.Have not seen many who can throw the post corner passes or the slant end passes with a great deal of accuracy. Have not seen the post turn end passes of button hook curls of square in passes delivered with precision. The long ball seems to never get there.The running game seems to be the predominate course of action. Dink and donk passes tend to go for long gains and makes the numbers appear to be better than what they actually are or have a definitive diagnosis of their true skill level. Burlington Cummings has been about the closest thing to a true passing attack that I have seen when they had Donny Davis who had better technique than Chucky Burnett.

The above synopsis has nothing to do where they ended up in school or whether they went pro or not or how they did after they went there.

Ace said,

Others are Rusty LaRue,Brian Gay,Mel Westmoreland,James Gavin & Jaylen Gavin,& Brian Herndon.

Ace said,

Cummings had a lot of good QBs and a great passing system.Donnie Davis was great and also had the best two X & Y receivers combo ever in the late Jamie Harris & Maurice Mebane.

Their QBs where V. Leath,Ep Tinnin,Drew Wilamson,Burnett,& Davis

Ragsdale said,

Wes Pope was pretty damn good at Ragsdale about 15 years ago. Certainly not the best ever but he was porobably the best Ragsdale ever had for sure.

Love said,

Ricky Lewis should be wayy higher on the list. He was a dual threat and led Dudley to back to back championships. He may not have been the best pocket passer but did the all around great things to get the WIN and get the job done.

Ace said,

Who should he be higher than? Greg had 5,000 plus passing yards in two yrs, Todd Ellis 6,000 plus passing in three plus two 4A state championships and lost one.Evans went Pro,Elkis did great at GHS and Wake,Summers destroyed the 4a state his last year.Please read on Ray Harrison,he is the best over all athlete to ever come out of GSO.

Love said,

I don’t know much about Greg and Todd Ellis, but those numbers that you just started are prime time! But he should be at least higher than James. I think the only problem was that he was an undersized QB at 5’9

Danny Maxwell said,

I think some of the QB’s like Aaron Stewart from Western Guilford, Matt Pawlowski from Northwest Guilford and Austin Coltrane from Northern Guilford deserve some consideration here.

Stewart and Coltrane both won state championships and Coltrane may have had two and for Pawlowski, he is the quarterback that helped Northwest Guilford turn the corner in football and helped make them what they are now.

For the Top Quarterback though, my top five would be Johnny Evans, Vince Evans, Todd Ellis, Ricky Lewis and then Mike Elkins.

The two Evans, Ellis Lewis and Elkins.

The three at the top, I had to get some Guilford County guys in here, you can’t let Greensboro steal the whole show, but those two Evans fellas were really something, let me tell you.

Ace said,

Ricky was very underrated because running QBs are not respected enough.The history of Greensboro football goes real deep.That goes to show how many great players come from this area when Ricky is #8.Greg,Ellis,R LaRue are the only QBs in the NCHSAA football record books online.Greg & Todd Ellis didn’t have 9th grade in HS when they played.Can you imagine the debate if we propose that ? about RBs from this area?or WRs,LBs?

Andy Durham said,

I think as WE head toward the weekend we need to start thinking about the top RB’s….The Quarterback position has changed somewhat from the past/with the increase of the pass and now today you may have more Top Quarterbacks floating around than you do RB’s…

RB’s from the past loaded and maybe from today, not quite so much…Today at RB Page has the top returning back in Javon Leake and Ragsdale has a top returning back in Jarius Drayton, with both over a 1,000 last year and plenty of TD’s to go with it and after those two, not a ton…Dudley has Ezra Perkins back from injury and he should be ready to roll and Northwest Guilford has the hybrid back in Thomas Hennigan…Still at least two RB’s over at High Point Andrews in Travis Steele and Palubusa, but overall not the depth at RB that you saw around here 25-30 years ago.

Now we have a load of depth at QB and you can rattle off a Top Five or Top Ten, just like that with

1)Hendon Hooker-Dudley

2)Will Jones-Page

3)Jaron Rainey-Southwest Guilford

4)Gerald Simpson-Northeast Guilford

5)Eric Williams-Ragsdale/Mikey Kennedy-Western Guilford…

And you want to add-in in the private school QB you have De’Shaun Taylor at High Point Christian Academy

and Thomas Hennigan is playing that hybrid QB/WR/RB you have to look at him too and that gives you 8 names right quick, right there…

The QB has taken over the leadership of the high school football field and maybe it should have been that way, all the way along….

QB’s from the past are still the Main Cast on this post, but when you look at the QB’s out there today, they are lining up very fast….Cast, Past and Fast, and you hope the names will just Last like the ones we have been seeing….

ol’ bawl coach said,

y’all forgot the most prolefic qb to come out of page was the former head coach at Smith and former oc at Dudley . . .Tony Kirpatrick, js

Ervin L. Ford Jr said,

You have to remember that Raynard Harrison only played QB for one season ( His Sr year). He played WR his first 2 years . And to be truthful Ray was a true Read Option Quarterback that didn’t really run that much because he had Phil wise and I to relay on, also Ray was pressed in to duty at QB because David Dow blow out his Knee . If Ray had played QB all 3 years this would not even be a conversation .. lol . Also you have to look at each QB’s style and offensive systems they played in . Ray played in a run based system .

BULL DOG said,

PAWLOWSKI AND BUBBA CRAVEN(SEG) WERE NEVER GIVEN THE CHANCE TO SHOW WHAT THEY COULD REALLY DO BECAUSE OF THE OFFENCES THEY WERE END . BUT THEY WERE BOTH GREAT LEADERS AND DID WHAT WAS ASKED OF THEM. LOOK WHAT PAWLOWSKY DID AT GUILFORD WHEN HE WAS IN THAT OFFENCE. DBACKS DIDN’T LIKE TO SEE CRAVEN COMING. I KNOW OF 2 TOP COACHES IN THE AREA WHO HAVE SAID IF THEY HAD HAD CRAVEN IN THEIR OFFENCE HE WOULD HAVE RUN FOR OVER A 1000 AND PASSED FOR OVER 2000

John Allen said,

I’m gonna say either Todd Ellis or Rusty LaRue (I’m too young to remember Vince/Johnny Evans.)

Although I thought really hard about James Summers cause I personally witnessed him work his magic against Mallard Creek/Butler.

Also want to say that Wes Pope is underrated in this thread.

FootballFan1 said,

How in the world do you leave Chavis Little from High Point Central off the list of best running backs in the area. He’s a 4 year starter who has over 1500 rushing yards average per season since he suited up for HPC. SMH!!!

Andy Durham said,

HP Central became a bit quiet last year and I think it was due to loss of Jamele Mack their outstanding quarterback from a few years back..

Central had to move their top receiver to QB and if I’m not mistaken that was my main man Geoffrey Wall and now this year the young man that was at QB Larry McLean will be called on to lead again….

Chavis Little is a real talent, but he will be a marked man and that will make it tougher…

I did not look up any names and I feel like I got all of the key parties right and I will do all I can to get these kids back on the map again…

The best QB in and around High Point now is Jaron Rainey…