Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa speaks up about his DUI arrest:”It was an inexcusable mistake”

White Sox manager Tony La Russa on DUI arrest: ‘It was an inexcusable mistake’

from Erin Walsh with YardBarker and www.yardbarker.com

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa finally broke his silence on his February 2020 DUI arrest, admitting that he’s still incredibly embarrassed by the incident.

“I made no excuses, it was an inexcusable mistake,” La Russa told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “It has cost as much embarrassment personally as possible. Anyone to think that this wasn’t something that had a very negative impact … I mean, part of the embarrassment and negative feelings is the impact on the organization and the fans and the people that hired me.”

La Russa was arrested for drunk driving in Phoenix, Ariz., about one year ago after leaving a dinner with some Los Angeles Angels staffers during spring training.

Police officers said La Russa wrecked his car and bloodwork showed he had a blood alcohol content of .095. The news of his arrest didn’t break until shortly after he was hired to manage the White Sox.

The 76-year-old pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving and admitted that the incident has added more pressure for him to succeed in his new role with the White Sox.

“There were already enough questions of me managing, and then this. It has been torturous,” La Russa said.

La Russa previously managed the White Sox from 1979-1986. He never won a World Series with the franchise, but did so with the Oakland Athletics in 1989 and with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.

The White Sox had a 522-510 record in eight seasons with La Russa at the helm.