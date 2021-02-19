Dorsey’s Dunk Edges Greensboro College Over Averett, 52-48:Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy) with 23 points to pace the GC Pride

DANVILLE, Va.—Keyshawn Dorsey’s dunk with 50 seconds left in the game broke a 48-48 tie as Greensboro College claimed a Friday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory over Averett University, 52-48.

Greyson Collins (Greensboro, N.C./Caldwell Academy) and Matthew Brown carried the Pride’s (6-11, 2-6 USA South) offense through much of the first half, each scoring seven points and accounting for all of Greensboro’s first 14 points of the contest. Both contributed a three-point field goal a piece in the first three minutes of the contest as the offensive pace for both teams was slow for the first portion of the half. Neither side amassed more than a three-point lead after the Pride opened the contest with a 6-2 lead until the 1:37 mark of the period when Collins made a layup, giving the Pride a four-point lead. That field goal was part of a 9-3 run from the Pride over the final 3:24 of the period as Greensboro entered halftime with a six-point advantage, 27-21.

Averett (3-4, 3-3 USA South) tied the contest 3:28 into the second half, 29-29, but Brown responded a minute later with a three-point field goal to regain the lead. Collins added his 14th point 30 seconds later on a layup from a Bradley Pierce feed to extend the lead to five points. Averett tied the game again, 38-38, at the 11:58 mark of the period, representing their last field goal until the 2:27 mark of the half. Cassius Gary reclaimed the lead for the Pride 33 seconds later when he collected an offensive rebound and made a putback layup. Averett added a free throw from Raymond Bullock III at the 9:44 mark to close the Pride’s lead to one point, but the Cougars would not score another point until the 3:16 mark when Isaiah Jones made a pair of free throws to cut the Greensboro edge to seven, 48-41. Jones gained ground on the Pride’s lead as he made a layup for his eleventh point, cutting the Greensboro lead down to three points with 1:38 remaining. Jones then tied the contest, 48-48, on a three-point basket off a turnover with 1:07 left. The Brown-to-Dorsey connection came alive with 50 seconds left as Dorsey drove to the hoop for the dunk to lift the Pride to a two-point advantage. The Pride held defensively on the next possession and posted two late free throws as they held on for the win.

The Pride shot 32.1 percent from the field 75 percent from the foul line (15-for-20). The Cougars shot 25.8 percent from the field and never shot above 30 percent from the field in either half. Averett posted a 13-for-23 (56.5 percent) effort from the foul line.

Greensboro earned a 49-43 rebounding advantage with Averett posting a 15-12 edge in second-chance points. The Cougars only committed nine turnovers to the Pride’s 16.

Collins led the Pride with 23 points on six-for-12 shooting from the field and ten-for-eleven from the foul line. Brown posted 14 points on five-for-13 shooting, adding three assists. Gary added seven points while amassing eleven rebounds.

Jones was the lone Averett player in double-figure scoring with 14 points on four-for-12 shooting. He also posted eight rebounds.

The Pride and the Cougars matchup one more time in the Pride’s regular-season finale Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Hanes Gym.

