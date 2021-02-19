Game Report on Eastern Guilford-Southern Guilford Boys Basketball:EG Wildcats sweep SG this week and EG Wildcats own First Place seed from the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference/Smith and Lundy with 15 pts. each tonight for ‘Cats
Eastern Guilford boys 74, Southern Guilford 47
EG(10-1)/SG(5-8)…..Eastern Guilford with sole possession of First Place in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference….
End of 1st Q:SG 17, EG 15…Halftime:EG 35, SG 20…End of 3rd Q:EG 54, SG 35…Final:EG 74, SG 47…
EG scoring:Kamell Smith 15 points, Lundy 15, McCollum 10, Lawson 7, Blackstock 7, Sudan 6, Ford 5, Dawkins 4, Graves 2 pts.
SG scoring:German 15 points, Love 10, Ross 6, Feree 5, Roberson 5, Shuler 2, Slaughter 1, #4 1…..
