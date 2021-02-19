Game Report on North Davidson-Ledford Boys Basketball:ND Knights get big nights from Jenkins, Dalton, Everhart, Moore and Green/Leford big night from Partee with 34 pts.

North Davidson 75, Ledford 72

Ledford                 20  16  17  14  5    72
North Davidson           7  23  20  17  8    75

Ledford 8-3 (6-3) Central Carolina 2A Conference

North Davidson 12-0 (9-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference

Ledford Scoring:
Tyler Partee-34
Alex Reece-20
Finley-9
I. Petties-5
Rumley-2
Morgan-2

North Davidson Scoring:
Tedric Jenkins-21
Jamarien Dalton-16
Travarius Moore-14
Mason Everhart-14
Darain Green-10

