Game Report on North Davidson-Ledford Boys Basketball:ND Knights get big nights from Jenkins, Dalton, Everhart, Moore and Green/Leford big night from Partee with 34 pts.
North Davidson 75, Ledford 72
Ledford 20 16 17 14 5 72 North Davidson 7 23 20 17 8 75
Ledford 8-3 (6-3) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson 12-0 (9-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference
Ledford Scoring:
Tyler Partee-34
Alex Reece-20
Finley-9
I. Petties-5
Rumley-2
Morgan-2
North Davidson Scoring:
Tedric Jenkins-21
Jamarien Dalton-16
Travarius Moore-14
Mason Everhart-14
Darain Green-10
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Head Men’s Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School
