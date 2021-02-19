Game Report on Ragsdale-Northwest Guilford Girls Basketball:NWG Vikings take Top Spot in the Metro 4-A for Playoffs
Final Score: Northwest Guilford 40 (12-1), Ragsdale 32 (11-3)
First quarter: Ragsdale 12 Northwest 8, Halftime: Ragsdale 16 Northwest 20, Third quarter: Ragsdale 30 Northwest 35
Scoring:
Ragsdale: Kat Maros 11, Alyssa Bradford 6, Victoria Boddie 6, Christian Atwater 6, Mya Patrick 3
Northwest Guilford: M Young 16, H Parker 12, S Murray 6, M Mosbacher 4, S Riddles 2
Courtesy of Ragsdale girls assistant coach Cliff Jackson
