High School Basketball and Football Tonight for 2/19/2021:Northwest Guilford Girls at Ragsdale playing Tonight on GreensboroSports Radio

Tonight at 6pm, it will be the Northwest Guilford girls basketball team(11-1) at Ragsdale(11-2)…Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio….Pregame will start at around 5:45, from Ragsdale High School, in Jamestown, N.C., and you can hear this game on GreensboroSports Radio….This game will decide who will be the #1 girls seed from the Metro 4-A Conference, as both NWG and Ragsdale finished the regular season, tied at (7-1) in the Metro 4-A…Game tonight, right here on GreensboroSports Radio….

**********High School Football Scrimmages for today/Friday….***********

Southeast Guilford vs. Page was scheduled for Thursday, and here’s looking at Southeast Guilford vs. Page happening today/Friday…

(Previous start time for SEG vs. Page was 6pm.)…We are hearing on Friday afternoon, that Page will be at Southeast Guilford this afternoon….

Northern Guilford vs. Northwest Guilford…This one is due to go down today, but not sure of the location….

Dudley at East Forsyth…This one is due up for today/Friday, but some of the insiders are saying they think it might get moved to Saturday morning….They really want to get this one, due to the need for full contact, prior to Game One, next Friday night…

NCISAA State Basketball Tournament:

(Quarterfinals)

Cary Christian girls(7-9) at High Point Christian Academy(19-2) 3-A

Wesleyan Christian Academy girls(9-9) at North Raleigh Christian(16-1) 4-A

Greensboro Day School girls(15-5) at Raleigh Ravenscroft(12-6) 4-A

Cary Christian boys(17-4) at High Point Christian Academy(15-9) 3-A

Durham Academy boys(12-7) at Greensboro Day School(23-5) 4-A

Raleigh Ravenscroft boys(12-4) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(8-10) 4-A