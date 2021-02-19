High School Basketball Tonight(2/19/2021) Finals and looking for some notes or details on Football Scrimmages:Northwest Guilford girls and Eastern Guilford boys basketball Winners/Young and Parker light it up for NWG Girls

Statement on Northwest Guilford-Ragsdale girls basketball game from Friday night…

After watching the video from Friday night’s game in Jamestown, with the NWG girls versus Ragsdale, it shows we were wrong to lay heavy blame on the Northwest Guilford fans for the disturbance that took place on Friday night…

It was a situation that we wished had not happened/could have been avoided, but it did happen and if we wrongly accused any of the Northwest Guilford fans, parents or family members for any wrongdoing on Friday night, we do apologize…

It was not our intention to falsely accuse anyone of what took place back on Friday night…We just wanted to see the situation resolved and we hope that can happen and that both teams have success next week in the playoffs…

For any problems between the two teams, we do not want to be a part of that, and I should not be sticking my nose into team business, where we are not sure of exactly what has taken place…We stay busy at these games and often times we are left filling in the blanks and many times we fill them in with wrong or invalid information, and this appears to have happened on Friday night…

I again hope they get this all cleared up and it is not my part or position to be a part of that process….If I did anything to hurt the NWG team in my comments, or in my reporting, again my apologies, and I hope next week will be a good week for NWG, Ragsdale and all of our Guilford County teams…All I can is say I am sorry for any misleading information I put out last night, and then begin to move on with everyone else….

High School Basketball Tonight Finals for 2/20/2021:Piedmont Classical School 64, Combine Academy Global Team 44…Piedmont Classical School Conference Champions….

Shining Light Academy boys 74,Tabernacle Christian 67

SLA NCCSA 1-A State Champions

Shining Light Academy 61, Woodland Baptist Christian 37

SLA NCCSA 1-A State Champions

High School Basketball Tonight Finals for 2/19/2021….

Northwest Guilford girls 40, Ragsdale 32

Game is playing back now on GreensboroSports Radio….

End of 1st Q:RHS 12, NWG 8…Halftime:NWG 20, Ragsdale 16…End of 3rd Q:NWG 35, RHS 30…Final:NWG 40, RHS 32…

NWG(12-1/8-1)/RHS(11-3/7-2)….Northwest Guilford wins the #1 Seed spot from the Metro 4-A Conference…NWG now going at (8-1) and Ragsdale, at (7-2)…

This game was sort of like a conference tournament Championship Game….Very electric atmosphere tonight in the Mike Raybon Gym, there in Jamestown, at Ragsdale High School…Madison Young with 16 points for NWG and she had 4 threes, plus she hit a buzzer-beater from about 40 feet away, to close out the first quarter…Hannah Parker with 12 points for NWG, all on threes…Jadyn Murray with 6, Maslyn Mosbacher with 4 and Shaena Riddles with 2 points for Northwest…Strong ovearll game effort from NWG’s Anniston Greene, and Northwest was going with just 7 players in uniform tonight vs. Ragsdale…Kamryn Snyder gave NWG some valuable minutes coming in off of the Viking’ bench….NWG got scrappy tonight and Mosbacher, a 5’4 freshman, was right in the middle of most of the scraps….NWG went on a 12-4 run in the second quarter, to go ahead to stay…

Ragsdale rode their tough inside tandem of Kat/Katarina Maros and Christian Atwater….Maros and Atwater combined for 17 points in the post for the Ragsdale Tigers…RHS got 11 points from Kat Maros, plus six points each from Alyssa Bradford, Victoria Boddie, and Christian Atwater….Mya Patrick added 3 points for the Ragsdale Tigers…

The winner of this game has earned the top spot/#1 seed from the Metro 4-A Conference for the NCHSAA State Tournament, which begins next Tuesday…..

Eastern Guilford boys 74, Southern Guilford 47

EG(10-1)/SG(5-8)…..More coming on this game….

End of 1st Q:SG 17, EG 15…Halftime:EG 35, SG 20…End of 3rd Q:EG 54, SG 35…Final:EG 74, SG 47…

EG scoring:Kamell Smith 15 points, Lundy 15, McCollum 10, Lawson 7, Blackstock 7, Sudan 6, Ford 5, Dawkins 4, Graves 2 pts.

SG scoring:German 15 points, Love 10, Ross 6, Feree 5, Roberson 5, Shuler 2, Slaughter 1, #4 1…..

North Davidson 75, Ledford 72

ND(12-0)/Ledford(8-3)

NCISAA State Tournament Quaterfinals:

High Point Christian Academy boys 67, Cary Academy 54

Raleigh Ravenscroft boys 66, Wesleyan Christian Academy 57

Greensboro Day boys 58, Durham Academy 35

High Point Christian Academy girls 69, Cary Christian 46

North Raleigh Christian girls 58, Wesleyan Christian Academy 32

Greensboro Day School girls 44, Raleigh Ravenscroft 33

Reidsville 69-59 over Carrboro! With tonight’s win, the Rams secured their 4th Consecutive Mid-State 2A Conference Championship!! (4peat) Breon Pass 29 points

Cam Peoples 13 points

Yoshua Courts 9 points

Amari Badgett 4 points The Rams move to 10-1 on the season!! pic.twitter.com/Nx846LtVz0 — Coach Ross (@RamsBballhoops) February 20, 2021

Scrimmages coming up on Saturday…..Northeast Guilford vs. Western Guilford location TBA….Northern Guilford at Northwest Guilford 6pm, at Roscoe Billings Stadium/Field….

Dudley East Forsyth went down. I watched it on streaming Live from East Forsyth fans. East looks pretty good on offense and defense considering they lost 5 D1 players. Their D gave up 1 TD on a play where the East DB came up with the ball and they both looked to be 5 yards out of bounds. I think Dudley defense gave up 2 or 3 TDs. Looks like East has another stud at QB who’s a sophomore. He made some bad decisions at times but can still sling it. Dudley has some big oline men and physical RBs. Their TE is HUGE and our WRs are some of the best in the Triad. All in all good game from East Forsyth. They bring it and are well coached. Their head coach is one of the best and from what I hear he has kept that staff together for 10 years pr so. Also When, When Dudley put in the JV players scored of East JV. Now hopefully Roy Cooper will allow fans in thr stands. AMERICANS are responsible and we do pretty good with Freedom. Let the Fans in and do the right thing. Especially the parents! Glad these kids get a chance to play.

+++++K.J. Morehead from Page HS:+++++

