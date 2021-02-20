Elon Women’s Tennis Defeats Campbell For First Time In Program History Saturday

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis team used strong singles performances to defeat Campbell, 5-2, for the first time in program history on Saturday, Feb. 20.

“We are so proud of this team,” head coach Elizabeth Anderson stated. “They showed amazing grit and toughness today. This was an entire team effort and I’m so proud of their relentless determination and heart.”

HIGHLIGHTS

– Shauna Galvin clinched the match for the Phoenix, taking down Anna-Marie Kopecka 6-1, 6-7, 7-5 in a three-set battle. The win gave Galvin her second singles victory of the season.

– Alison O’Dea got things rolling for Elon after defeating Tamsin Hart in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. O’Dea improved to a perfect 4-0 in singles play this season with the win.

– Victoria Saldh continued her strong start to this season by defeating Rhona Cook in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, to earn her team-high fifth singles win of 2021.

– Lizette Reding gave Elon a 3-2 lead in the match with her victory over Lucile Pons 6-4, 6-2.

– Sofia Edo rounded out the singles victories for the Phoenix, outlasting Mariana Ossa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in three sets on Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 25, when it travels to Clinton, S.C. to take on Presbyterian at 2 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. CASTILLO, Ana/KOPECKA, Anna-Marie (CAM) def. Sibel Tanik/Shauna Galvin (ELON) 6-4

2. COOK, Rhona/PONS, Lucile (CAM) def Victoria Saldh/Sofia Edo (ELON) 6-3

3. Lizette Reding/Alison O’Dea (ELON) vs. OSSA, Mariana/HART, Tamsin (CAM) no result

Singles

1. CASTILLO, Ana (CAM) def. Sibel Tanik (ELON) 6-0, 3-6, 6-4

2. Victoria Saldh (ELON) def. COOK, Rhona (CAM) 6-4, 6-2

3. Lizette Reding (ELON) def. PONS, Lucile (CAM) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

4. Sofia Edo (ELON) def. OSSA, Mariana (CAM) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

5. Shauna Galvin (ELON) def. KOPECKA, Anna-Marie (CAM) 6-1, 6-7, 7-5

6. Alison O’Dea (ELON) def. HART, Tamsin (CAM) 6-2, 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (6,2,1,3,5,4)