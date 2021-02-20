Game Report on Shining Light Academy JV and Boys Varsity Basketball Games:SLA JV’s take home the NCCSA JV 1A State Championship/SLA Varsity Boys and Girls going for State Titles Today/Saturday

Cornerstone Christian & Shining Light Academy JV Boys play for a third time this year and Shining Light wins the rubber match and takes the NCCSA JV 1A State Championship. In a back and forth game the Knights were able to hold on despite only having 4 players eligible on the court after having 2 players foul out. Point guard Micah McCorkle’s play down the stretch was the difference. Leading the Knights in scoring was Cynsere Carver with 19 points, Cayden Martin 17 points, and Jacques Dalton 10 points.

JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 17 8 11 17 53 SHINING LIGHT 15 13 11 20 59

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN – JOSEPH LEMMON 24, NOAH CROWE 10, WILLIAM OLLIS 10, JAYLEN BENNETT 9

SHINING LIGHT (14-6/3-1) – CYNSERE CARVER 19, CAYDEN MARTIN 17, JACQUES DALTON 10, MICAH MCCORKLE 9, JOSHUA JOHNSON 4

The 1A Varsity boys matchup with New Manna Wind in what most thought would be the battle of the season. They were right. The Knights came out playing well and controlled the first half easily and go to halftime up 53-35. The Knights would stretch the lead out to over 20 but then New Manna came roaring back in the 3rd quarter and closed the gap to 10. New Manna would continue to cut into the lead getting as close as 2 points but the Knights slammed the door late to win by 11. Leading the Knights was Nasir Gibbs with 29 while Will Rhodes knocked down 23 points. Rounding out the double digit scoring was Josh Mebane with 16 & TJ Corbin with 12. Next up for Shining Light is Tabernacle Christian from Hickory and this is for the NCCSA 1A State Championship.

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL NEW MANNA 14 21 23 16 74 SHINING LIGHT 26 27 15 17 85

NEW MANNA – COOPER SHIRLEY 24, SIMON GARDIN 21, KAYLEB GARNER 13, SPENCER GARDIN 12, ETHAN ROSALES 2, AUSTIN DUNCAN 2

SHINING LIGHT (10-12/3-0) – NASIR GIBBS 29, WILL RHODES 23, JOSH MEBANE 16, TJ CORBIN 12, CANON ROBERTS 5

Shining Light Academy Lady Knights advance to the NCCSA 1A State Championship tomorrow as well by beating Tabernacle Christian 63-47.

Varsity Girls play at 10:30 on Saturday, February 20th at Alamance Christian School in Graham. They will face Woodland Baptist from Winston Salem

Varsity Boys play at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 20th at Alamance Christian School in Graham. They will face Tabernacle Christian from Hickory.

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy