Greensboro College Pride Baseball Holds off Lynchburg Rally to Earn Twinbill Split

Greensboro Pride Baseball Holds off Lynchburg Rally to Earn Twinbill Split

ASHEBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Chance Bryant posted three RBI in game two of Saturday afternoon’s doubleheader as the Pride split two games with the University of Lynchburg. The Hornets took game one, 10-5, while the Pride claimed the nightcap, 10-9.

The Pride posted game one’s first run in the bottom of the first inning after Michael Garvey Jr. led off the game with a hit-by-pitch and came home in the midst of a double play. Lynchburg posted four unanswered runs over the next three innings, capped by Carrson Atkins’ single to right field in the top of the fourth inning. Greensboro evened the game in the bottom of the fifth frame with a three-run rally as Braxton Rupp capped the rally with a two-run home run to left field for his second hit of the game as the Pride clawed back into the game, 5-4. Greensboro tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning as Grayson Thurman struggled with two wild pitches and a pass ball, resulting in Garvey crossing home plate to tie the game. The Hornets responded with a five-run ninth-inning and held for the game-one win.

The Pride scored the first run of game two as Garvey made his way around the base paths thanks to a lead-off single and eventually came home on a wild pitch. The Pride and Hornets traded a run a piece in the second inning and then the Pride took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning with two runs sparked by a Chance Bryant double. Lynchburg countered with a five-run fifth inning, but the Pride roared back in the bottom half of the inning. The Pride posted six runs on five hits, led by a double from Jacob Rodriguez. Lynchburg countered with one run per inning for the next three innings to close the Pride lead to one run. Eli Moravick faced runners in scoring position with one out and forced two swinging strikeouts to seal the win for the Pride and earn his first save of the season.

Hunter Curtis earned the game-one start for the Pride, fanning five batters in five innings while walking one and surrendering four earned runs. Cameron Edmonds (0-1) took the game-one loss for the Pride, surrendering five runs in one-third inning, walking two batters. Dominic Colosimo earned the game-two win, giving up no earned runs in three innings. Jared Cenal earned the start and fanned four batters in four innings on the mound.

Grayson Thurman (1-0) took the game-one win for Lynchburg, fanning seven in three innings on the mound. Josh Gjormand (0-1) took the game-two loss for Lynchburg, giving up five runs in one-third inning of relief.

The Pride and the Hornets are scheduled to face off again tomorrow, with a newly rescheduled start time of 2 p.m. at Greensboro’s Ted Leonard Park.

# # # WE ARE 1 PRIDE # # #

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information