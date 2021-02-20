Guilford Women’s Soccer Opens Season Against Washington & Lee

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford women’s soccer team opens the 2021 season on Sunday, February 21st, when it hosts Washington & Lee in a match set for 1 p.m. at Armfield Athletic Center.



Fans will not be allowed in attendance at the site because Guilford College and the Guilford College Department of Athletics is limiting spectators attending any outdoor sporting event for the 2021 season to the gameday staff, administrators, teams and officials only.

Sunday marks the first match for the Quakers under new head coach Sarah Arsenault. Arsenault joined the Quakers in December 2020 after serving as the head coach at Millsaps College for five seasons spanning from 2015-2020. Millsaps saw a total of eight players be named to the SAA All-Conference teams under Arsenault’s leadership. She also had a player named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District and All-Region team, which is awarded to players who perform highly on the field and in the classroom.

Guilford enters the campaign having won six matches in each of the last five seasons, dating back to 2015, when the Quakers began the stretch by posting seven victories.

The 2021 roster consists of nine upperclassmen, including seven seniors and two juniors, along with nine sophomores and five freshmen. Among those nine sophomores is Taylor Rumrill, who is the top returning goal scorer for the Quakers’ 2019 squad, where she tallied six goals and handed out three assists.

Classmate Sarah Hall will also be in the lineup for Guilford in 2021, finishing the 2019 slate tied alongside Sydney Moss for third-most goals (four) on the team. Hall led all Quakers in assists that season, finishing with five.

Guilford heads into the season with a pair of experienced goalkeepers—Aubrey Gunther and Morgan Malikowski. Gunther played in nine matches during the 2019 season, finishing with 18 saves in 553 minutes of action, while earning three wins. Meanwhile, Malikowski wrapped up her junior season by starting in four of eight contests, finishing with 22 saves and grabbing two wins along the way.

Washington & Lee capped off the 2019 season with a 16-2-2 overall record (8-1-1 ODAC) and reached the semifinals of the ODAC Tournament before falling to Virginia Wesleyan by a 1-0 score on November 9, 2019. At one point of the season, Washington & Lee had a 17-match winless streak that included 15 wins and two ties, which came against Denison (Aug. 31) and Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 19). The Generals have four seniors, five juniors and nine sophomores on the roster along with eight first year players.

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference will also sponsor a championship featuring the top four teams from regular-season competition. The No. 4 seed will play at the No. 1 seed and the No. 3 seed will play at the No. 2 seed on April 8. The winners of those two games will meet in the ODAC Championship game on April 11 at the highest remaining seed.

For more information on Guilford women’s soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.