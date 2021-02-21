Cole Cooper Pitches Shutout as Greensboro College Pride Baseball Beats Lynchburg at Home, 3-0

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Cole Cooper pitched a complete-game shutout as the Pride claimed a Sunday afternoon victory over the University of Lynchburg, 3-0.

Cooper (1-0) struck out five batters and surrendered only three hits in the afternoon contest as he pitched the longest outing of his career. Cooper only face four situations with runners on second base throughout the contest and never had a Hornets batter reached third base the entire afternoon.

The Pride posted their first run in the bottom of the fourth inning off of a Scotty McGuire double that scored Chance Bryant. Brayden King (Graham, N.C./Southern Alamance) added to the Pride’s lead in the fifth inning after a Jacob Rodriguez double by knocking a double of his own into the gap and driving home Rodriguez. Greensboro used a two-hit seventh inning to manufacture a run as Michael Garvey Jr. (Oak Ridge, N.C./Northwest Guilford) hit the second single of the inning with runners at first and second with two outs. The Pride allowed a late single in the top of the ninth inning from Lynchburg’s Avery Combs, but the Pride registered two consecutive outs to end the comeback bid and seal the victory.

Garvey Jr. and Rodriguez registered the Pride’s lone multi-hit efforts on the afternoon. Garvey Jr. finished two-for-four on the afternoon while Rodriguez finished two-for-three.

Brandon Pond (0-1) took the loss on the mound for Lynchburg, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out 13 batters.

The Pride moves on to their next weekend series, traveling to Pfeiffer University Friday for a 4 p.m. non-conference doubleheader.

Courtesy of Greensboro College SID, Bryan Jones